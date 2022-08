Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners announced that it has secured $1.5 billion after announcing the close of its sixth committed capital investment fund, Thompson Street Capital Partners VI LP. Commitments were received by corporate and foreign pension funds, endowments, foundations and others. St. Louis-based Thompson Street was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by investment funds partners John Muno and Noah Mullin.

