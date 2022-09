Corporate Deal

Insight Venture Partners announced that it has placed a $22 million growth investment in cybersecurity platform SaaS Alerts Inc. New York-based Insight was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner Matthew Guercio. Counsel information for SaaS Alerts, based in Wilmington, North Carolina, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

September 14, 2022, 7:32 AM