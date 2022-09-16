Corporate Deal

Goldman Sachs Asset Management together with its sustainable investing business and Cleanhill Partners announced the acquisition of a majority stake in EPC Power Corp., a smart inverter developer and manufacturer. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Goldman Sachs was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Peter Marshall. Cleanhill Partners, based in San Diego, was counseled by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partner Shubi Arora. EPC Power was represented by Foley & Lardner.

Banking & Financial Services

September 16, 2022, 11:03 AM