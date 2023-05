Corporate Deal

Quadria Capital has agreed to purchase a stake in Straits Orthopaedics in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. Financial terms were not disclosed. Singapore-based Quadria Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partner Manas Chandrashekar. Counsel information for Perai, Malaysia-based Straits Orthopaedics was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 03, 2023, 10:42 AM

