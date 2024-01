Corporate Deal

Love & Health Ltd., a blank check company focused on the fintech, consumer goods and business services sectors, filed with the SEC on Jan. 8 for a $50 million IPO. The Hong Kong-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Cooley partners Peter Byrne and Will Cai. The underwriters, led by EF Hutton, are represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough partners Mike Bradshaw and Andrew Tucker.

