Rafael Holdings and biotechnology company Cyclo Therapeutics have announced plans to merge in a deal guided by Schwell Wimpfheimer & Associates and Fox Rothschild. The transaction, announced Aug. 22, is expected to close in late 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Newark, New Jersey-based Rafael Holdings was represented by Schwell Wimpfheimer & Associates. Cyclo Therapeutics, which is based in Gainesville, Florida, was advised by Fox Rothschild.

August 23, 2024, 10:45 AM