Vikram Solar, Phalanx Impact Partners and Das & Co. have agreed to form a U.S. joint venture and U.S. majority owned and operated company, VSK Energy LLC. VSK, a solar manufacturing operation, will receive $1.5 billion in planned investments. Kolkata, India-based Vikram Solar Ltd. received counsel from Dentons. Phalanx, which is based in New York, was represented by McDermott Will & Emery partners Evan Belosa, Heather Cooper, Samantha Koplik, Parker Lee and Jonathan Levine.

June 23, 2023, 8:24 AM

