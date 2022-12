Corporate Deal

Flowers Foods Inc. has agreed to acquire Papa Pita Bakery in a deal guided by Jones Day and Kirton McConkie. The transaction, announced Dec. 13, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Thomasville, Georgia-based Flowers Foods is advised by Jones Day. Papa Pita, which is based in West Jordan, Utah, is represented by a Kirton McConkie team.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 15, 2022, 8:03 AM