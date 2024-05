Corporate Deal

Transtar Holding Co. has agreed to sell the CoverFlexx Group to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., an industrial and materials coating company, in a deal guided by Baker & Hostetler. Financial terms were not disclosed. Transtar was represented by a Baker & Hostetler team led by partner John Allotta. Counsel information for Axalta Coating was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 14, 2024, 11:49 AM

nature of claim: /