Paul Hastings advised Barnes & Noble Education Inc., a solutions provider for the education industry, in the sale of its digital student solutions business to Learneo, a platform of productivity and learning businesses. The Paul Hastings team was led by partner Eduardo Gallardo. Counsel information was not immediately available for Redwood City, California-based Learneo.

June 02, 2023, 11:37 AM

