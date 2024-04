Corporate Deal

Sidley Austin has counseled Barclays, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Chase and Co. and Morgan Stanley in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.25 billion. The issuance was announced Mar. 27 by Newark, New Jersey-based energy company Public Service Enterprise Group. The Sidley Austin team included partners Nicholas Brown and James O'Connor.

April 03, 2024, 10:18 AM

