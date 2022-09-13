Corporate Deal

AmerisourceBergen Corp. has agreed to acquire PharmaLex Holding GmbH, a specialized services provider to the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, from funds advised by AUCTUS Capital Partners AG for approximately 1.28 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in cash. The transaction, announced Sept. 12, is expected to close by March 2023. Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based AmerisourceBergen is advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Sidley Austin. The Freshfields Bruckhaus team is led by partners Damien Zoubek, Dr. Lars Meyer and Dr. Philipp Puetz. PharmaLex, based in Germany, is represented by Noerr and an emnay Rechtsanwaltskanzlei team.

Health Care

September 13, 2022, 9:14 AM