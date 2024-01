Corporate Deal

Zendesk has agreed to acquire Klaus, an artificial intelligence-powered quality management platform, in a deal guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Financial terms were not disclosed. Tallinn, Estonia-based Klaus was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Matthew Haddad and Erin Kinney. Counsel information for Zendesk was not immediately available.

Technology

January 12, 2024

