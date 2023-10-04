Corporate Deal

Warburg Pincus has agreed to place an investment in Everise, an outsourcing services provider, valuing the company at around $1 billion. The transaction, announced Oct. 3, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Singapore-based Everise was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Adam Clifford, Srinivas Kaushik, Kartik Khanna and Adarsh Varghese. Everise is also backed by Brookfield Asset Management. Warburg Pincus, based in New York, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team jointly led by partners Amy Beckingham, Alex Kelly and Shaun Hartley.

Investment Firms

October 04, 2023, 10:44 AM

nature of claim: /