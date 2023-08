Corporate Deal

Sony Interactive Entertainment has agreed to acquire Audeze, an audio technology brand, in a deal guided by Sidley Austin. Financial terms were not disclosed. Audeze, which is based in Santa Ana, California, was represented by a Sidley Austin team that included partners David Grinberg and Emily Zipperstein. Counsel information was not available for Sony.

Technology

August 25, 2023, 4:49 PM

nature of claim: /