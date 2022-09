Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Nonantum Capital Partners announced that it has acquired waste management service provider LJP Waste Solutions from Aperion Management Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Nonantum Capital was advised by Goodwin Procter. Counsel information for LJP Waste, which is based in North Mankato, Minnesota, was not immediately available.

Business Services

September 20, 2022, 9:43 AM