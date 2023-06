Corporate Deal

Roper Technologies’ business software subsidiary Deltek has agreed to purchase time-tracking platform Replicon Inc. The transaction, announced May 25, is expected to close in coming weeks. Financial terms were not disclosed. Roper, which is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Ashley Gullett. Counsel information for Calgary, Canada-based Replicon was not immediately available.

June 01, 2023, 11:54 AM

