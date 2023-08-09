Corporate Deal

IVIX, an artificial intelligence-powered platform focused on helping tax authorities in the U.S., Europe and Asia identify large-scale tax evasion, has secured $13 million in a Series A funding round led by Insight Partners, with participation from investors including Cardumen Capital, Citi Ventures and Team8 Inc. New York-based Insight was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner Matthew Haddad. Counsel information for IVIX was not immediately available.

August 09, 2023

