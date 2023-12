Corporate Deal

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips is advising Los Angeles-based biopharmaceutical company NeOnc Technologies Holdings Inc. in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Manatt Phelps team is led by partners Veronica Lah and Thomas Poletti. Loeb & Loeb partners Angela Dowd and Mitchell Nussbaum represent the IPO's underwriters, led by Brookline Capital Markets, Loop Capital Markets and Maxim Group.

December 19, 2023, 9:11 AM

