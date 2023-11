Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis has guided Apax Digital Funds in connection with its $100 million investment in veterinary and pet services business management software platform Petvisor. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partner Adam Clifford. Counsel information for Petvisor, which is based in Orlando, Florida, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

November 17, 2023, 11:09 AM

