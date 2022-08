Corporate Deal

MindCare Solutions Group Inc. announced that it has acquired telepsychiatry provider Psych360 in a deal guided by Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis. Financial terms were not disclosed. Brentwood, Tennessee-based MindCare Solutions is advised by a Waller Lansden team. Counsel information for Psych360, which is based in Medina, Ohio, was not immediately available.

Business Services

August 30, 2022, 7:29 AM