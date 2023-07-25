Corporate Deal

Spinal Stabilization Technologies, a medical device company specializing in nucleus pulposus replacement, is going public via SPAC merger with BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Spinal Stabilization will be listed on an approved stock exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $302 million. The transaction, announced July 24, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. San Antonio-based Spinal Stabilization was represented by a Kreager Mitchell team. BlueRiver was advised by Goodwin Procter.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 25, 2023, 9:47 AM

