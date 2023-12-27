Corporate Deal

Affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners have agreed to acquire a majority stake in TenCate Grass Holding BV from Crestview Partners in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. The transaction, announced Dec. 22, is expected to close in Feb. 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Leonard Green was advised by Latham & Watkins and Loyens & Loeff. Crestview Partners was represented by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partners Neil Goldman and Megan Spelman. Jones Day acted as legal counsel to the TenCate Grass' management team. The Jones Day team was led by partner Dave Grubman.

