Battery recycling company Ecobat announced that it has sold its Ecobat Resources Stolberg GmbH business to petroleum wholesaler Trafigura Group Pte. Ltd. in a deal guided by White & Case. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based Ecobat was represented by a White & Case team co-led by partners Jarlath McGurran and Dr. Hans-Georg Schulze. Counsel information for Trafigura Group, which is based in Singapore, was not immediately available.

February 21, 2023, 6:59 AM