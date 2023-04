Corporate Deal

Funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management have placed a $500 million investment in education technology company Cengage Group. The transaction, announced April 17, is expected to close in June 2023. New York-based Apollo was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partners Ross Fieldston, Brian Janson and Luke Jennings. Cengage Group, which is based in Boston, was represented by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Steven A. Cohen and Alison Zieske Preiss.

April 18, 2023, 9:15 AM

