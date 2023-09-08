Corporate Deal

Groupe Artemis SA, the Pinault family’s investment company, has agreed to acquire a majority stake in entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) from TPG Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. Paris-based Groupe Artemis was advised by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. The Cleary Gottlieb team was led by partners Anne-Sophie Coustel, Rodolphe Elineau, Chris Moore, Glenn McGrory and Charlie Allen. TPG Capital, which is based in San Francisco, was represented by a Ropes & Gray team including partners Jason Freedman and Bianca Levin-Soler. Creative Artists was counseled by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The Wachtell, Lipton team was led by partners Adam O. Emmerich and John L. Robinson. Sullivan & Cromwell served as legal counsel to Temasek, minority investor in CAA.

Investment Firms

September 08, 2023, 10:06 AM

