SAP America, the wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of the German application software company SAP SE, has agreed to sell SAP Litmos to Francisco Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction was announced Aug. 17. San Francisco-based Francisco Partners was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Michele Cumpston and Sean Kramer. Counsel information for SAP America, which is based in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, was not immediately available.

August 18, 2022, 5:43 PM