Corporate Deal

Reldan has agreed to sell Abington Reldan Metals LLC and certain affiliated companies to precious metal mining company Sibanye-Stillwater for $211 million. The transaction, announced Nov. 9, is expected to close during the first quarter of 2024. Libanon, South Africa-based Sibanye-Stillwater was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners Ronan Harty, Paul Marquardt and Michael Willisch. Counsel information for Reldan, which is based in Pennsylvania, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 13, 2023, 8:29 AM

nature of claim: /