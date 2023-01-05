Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell is guiding air intake systems manufacturer K&N Engineering Inc. in connection with the company's restructuring support agreement, reducing its debt by approximately $250 million, with participating lenders injecting $60 million in cash into the business. Ropes & Gray is serving as legal counsel to an ad hoc group of first lien lenders. The Ropes & Gray team is led by partners Ryan Preston Dahl and Matthew Roose. Crowell & Moring is advising the revolving first lien lenders and O'Melveny & Myers is guiding an ad hoc group of second lien lenders.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 05, 2023, 8:40 AM