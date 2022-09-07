Corporate Deal

CommerceHub has agreed to acquire multichannel commerce platform ChannelAdvisor Corp. from Insight Venture Partners in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. The transaction, announced Sept. 6, is expected to close in 2022. Full financial terms were not disclosed. Albany, New York-based CommerceHub is advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Matthew Guercio and Erin Kinney. The Paul Weiss team includes partner David Tarr. ChannelAdvisor Corp., which is based in Morrisville, North Carolina, is represented by a Cooley team. Latham & Watkins is counseling Sixth Street, Golub Capital LLC, and other lenders, acting as the financing sources for the transaction. Investors GTCR and Goldman Sachs Asset Management are guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, respectively.

Investment Firms

September 07, 2022, 11:19 AM