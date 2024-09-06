Corporate Deal

Verizon has agreed to acquire Frontier Communications for approximately $20 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Sept. 5, is expected to close in 2025. New York-based Verizon was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by M&A partners Michael Diz, William Regner and Katherine Durnan Taylor. Frontier Communications, which is based in Dallas, was represented by Cravath, Swaine & Moore partners Robert I. Townsend III, George F. Schoen and Matthew G. Jones. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison counseled the strategic review committee of Frontier’s board of directors. The Paul Weiss team was led by corporate partner Jeffrey Marell. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom guided PJT Partners, which acted as financial advisor to the strategic review committee of Frontier’s board of directors. The Skadden Arps team included partners Richard Oliver and Micah Kegley.

Telecommunications

September 06, 2024, 10:18 AM