Capital One Ventures has agreed to place a $25 million investment in luxury travel subscription brand Inspirato Inc. San Francisco-based Capital One was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Matthew M. Guest, Brandon C. Price and Gregory E. Pessin. Inspirato, which is based in Denver, was represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

August 09, 2023, 11:18 AM

