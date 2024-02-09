Corporate Deal

Advent International has placed an investment in exhibition and conferences provider VNU Exhibitions Asia. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Advent was advised by a Weil, Gotshal & Manges team led by partner Charles Ching. White & Case provided counsel in connection with the financing of the investment. The White & Case team included partner David Li. Counsel information for VNU Exhibitions, which is based in Bangkok, was not immediately available.

