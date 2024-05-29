Corporate Deal

ConocoPhillips has agreed to purchase Marathon Oil for $22.5 billion in an all-stock transaction. The transaction, announced May 29, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Houston-based ConocoPhillips was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Gregory Ostling and Zachary Podolsky. Marathon Oil, which is based in Houston, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Sean Wheeler, Debbie Yee and Camille Walker. Evercore, which acted as financial adviser to ConocoPhillips, was represented by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson

