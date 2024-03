Corporate Deal

Utility services provider Wisconsin Power and Light Co. d/b/a Alliant Energy Corp. was counseled by Perkins Coie in a debt offering valued at $300 million. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher counseled underwriters BofA Securities, Mizuho Financial Group, TD Securities and Wells Fargo Securities.

Banking & Financial Services

March 05, 2024, 9:35 AM

