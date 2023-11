Corporate Deal

TJC LP has agreed to acquire supply chain logistics service provider Global Transport Solutions Topholding BV in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis; Loyens & Loeff; and DLA Piper. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based TJC was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Loyens & Loeff. Global Transport Solutions, which is based in Rozenburg, The Netherlands, was represented by a DLA Piper team.

Transportation & Logistics

November 28, 2023, 11:40 AM

nature of claim: /