Corporate Deal

An affiliate of private equity funds managed by Blackstone Group have agreed to acquire Cvent Holding Corp. for $4.6 billion. The transaction, announced March 14, is expected to close in the middle of 2023. New York-based Blackstone is advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team that includes partners Elizabeth Cooper and William Allen. Cvent Holding, which is based in Virginia, is represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners David Klein, Daniel Wolf and Chelsea Darnell. Goodwin Procter is acting as legal counsel to the special committee.

Internet & Social Media

March 14, 2023, 1:11 PM