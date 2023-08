Corporate Deal

Electric vehicle manufacturers ElectraMeccanica and Tevva have agreed to merge in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. The transaction, announced Aug. 15, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Burnaby, Canada-based ElectraMeccanica was advised by Snell & Wilmer; McCarthy Tetrault and Fox Williams. Tevva, which is based in London, received counsel from Lucosky Brookman LLP and Gowling WLG.

Electric Vehicles

August 16, 2023, 10:35 AM

