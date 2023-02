Corporate Deal

TreeFrog Therapeutics and biotech company GAIA BioMedicine Inc. have announced a partnership agreement on Wednesday. Pessac, France-based TreeFrog Therapeutics is represented by a McDermott Will & Emery team included partner Emmanuelle Trombe. Counsel information for GAIA BioMedicine, which is based in Fukuoka, Japan, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 21, 2023, 7:32 AM