Enbridge Inc. has agreed to sell its interests in Alliance, Aux Sable and NRGreen to energy transportation and midstream service provider Pembina Pipeline Corp. for $3.1 billion. The transaction, announced Dec. 13, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Calgary, Canada-based Pembina was advised by Blake, Cassels & Graydon and a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom represented the underwriters in connection with the acquisition. The Skadden team included capital markets partner Ryan Dzierniejko. Counsel information for Enbridge was not immediately available.

December 14, 2023, 12:11 PM

