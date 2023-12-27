Corporate Deal

LZ Technology Holdings Ltd., an information technology and advertising company, registered with the SEC on Dec. 22 to raise approximately $60 million in an initial public offering. The Huzhou, China-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Bevilacqua PLLC partner Kevin (Qixiang) Sun and Conyers Dill & Pearman. The underwriters, led by EF Hutton, are represented by Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li and Jingtian & Gongcheng.

Business Services

December 27, 2023, 10:11 AM

