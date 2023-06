Corporate Deal

Goodwin Procter is advising San Mateo, California-based Sagimet Biosciences Inc. in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The Goodwin Procter team is led by partners Rachael Bushey and Marianne Sarrazin. Cooley partners Natalie Karam, John McKenna and Denny Won represent the IPO's underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Piper Sandler and TD Cowen.

June 26, 2023, 7:10 AM

