FS KKR Capital Corp. was counseled by Dechert and Miles & Stockbridge in a debt issuance valued at $600 million. The notes come due 2029. Ropes & Gray represented underwriters BMO Capital Markets, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan Chase. The Ropes & Gray team included partner Paul Tropp.

June 07, 2024, 12:02 PM

