Corporate Deal

Sallie Mae, formally known as SLM Corp., has acquired the key assets of Scholly Inc., including its scholarship search mobile application and administration technology platform, in a deal guided by Squire Patton Boggs and Carter Ledyard & Milburn. Financial terms were not disclosed. Newark, Delaware-based SLM was advised by Squire Patton. Scholly, which is based in Los Angeles, was represented by a Carter Ledyard team.

Banking & Financial Services

July 28, 2023, 9:20 AM

