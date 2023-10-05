Corporate Deal

Freight Farms Inc., an agricultural technology company, is going public through a SPAC merger with Agrinam Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Freight Farms will be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $147 million. The transaction, announced Oct. 4, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. New York-based Freight Farms was represented by Stikeman Elliott and a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Stephen Ranere. Agrinam was advised by Borden Ladner Gervais and Dorsey & Whitney.

Agriculture

October 05, 2023, 11:04 AM

