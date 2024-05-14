Corporate Deal

New Gold and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan have agreed to increase New Gold's interest in the New Afton Copper/Gold Mine to 80.1 percent and will reduce Ontario Teachers’ interest from 46 to 19.9 percent in exchange for an upfront cash payment of $255 million. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom advised the underwriters in connection with the transaction. The Skadden Arps team included capital markets partner Ryan Dzierniejko. Counsel information for Ontario Teachers’ and New Gold was not immediately available.

May 14, 2024, 10:19 AM

