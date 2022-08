Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Avance Investment Management announced that it has placed a strategic investment in revenue management provider RIA Advisory in a deal guided by Greenberg Traurig and Jones Day. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Avance was advised by Greenberg Traurig. RIA Advisory, which is based in Coral Gables, Florida, was represented by a Jones Day team led by partner Lorne S. Cantor.

August 31, 2022, 8:55 AM