Corporate Deal

CVC Capital Partners Fund VIII portfolio company, Stock Spirits Group has agreed to acquire the shares and interests in spirits producer BORCO-Marken-Import Matthiesen GmbH & Co. KG. Financial terms were not disclosed. Hamburg, Germany-based BORCO-Marken-Import was advised by a Hengeler Mueller team led by partners Katharina Hesse and Thomas Meurer. Stock Spirits was represented by Heuking Kuhn Luer Wojtek partner Dr. Oliver von Rosenberg.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 10, 2023, 8:14 AM

