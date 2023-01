Corporate Deal

Financial services provider Apex Group Ltd. has acquired Pacific Fund Systems, a fund administration software platform, from Pollen Street Capital and Pacific's co-founders. Financial terms were not disclosed. Hamilton, Bermuda-based Apex Group was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Chris Connolly and David Higgins. Pacific Fund was represented by Proskauer Rose.

Banking & Financial Services

January 12, 2023, 10:43 AM