Corporate Deal

Waste Management Inc. has agreed to acquire a controlling interest in waste management and recycling optimization provider Avangard Innovative's U.S. business, which will operate as Natura PCR. The transaction, announced Sept. 13, is expected to close in late 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based Waste Management is advised by Locke Lord. The Locke Lord team is led by partners Rachel Fitzgerald and Mitch Tiras. Avangard Innovative is represented by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Lande Spottswood.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 14, 2022, 9:21 AM